Ethan D. Meyer
Silverton - Ethan Meyer, 41, passed away on March 2, 2019, at his home in Silverton. He born on September 23, 1977, in Silverton; was the second born son to Debbie Simeral and Larry Meyer. Growing up, Ethan was the animal lover of the family, known for his natural athleticism and easy smile. With older brother, Colby, sister, Leah, and youngest brother, Joel; Ethan's childhood was filled with sporting events, crawdad fishing, and filling jars with tadpoles and pollywogs. Captain of both the football and baseball teams at Silverton High School, Ethan's high school years were filled with competitive sports and good times surrounded by a tight knit group of friends well known for their fun loving, and sometimes ornery, antics. As an adult, Ethan would pull from that athletic drive and outstanding work ethic and apply it directly to his 20 year career in agricultural construction.
Ethan's pride and joy were his three children; son, Nolan (15), daughter, Nevvy (12), and baby girl, Meryn (Bun, almost 2). Nolan, already a young man of great integrity, shares his father's competitive sports drive, loyalty, and generous nature. Nevvy mirrors her father in creativity, kindness, love for animals and unflappable spirit. The littlest Meyer, Meryn is the bright light embodying her father's courage, laughter, and sweet smile. With his life partner, Leona by his side, Ethan was certain there was nothing they couldn't do as a family. Together 17 years, Leona Hall and Ethan shared a love filled with adventure, compromise, humility, and grace.
Heaven on earth to Ethan was a pole in his hand, feet planted on the banks of the Siletz river, fishing for steelhead with his loved ones. Those closest to him will forever remember a strong willed courageous man who loved beyond measure.
Survived by many extended family and close friends, Ethan will be missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of life will be held at the Silverton Elks Lodge on March 23, at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Unger Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Go Fund Me
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 13, 2019