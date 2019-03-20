|
Ethel K. "GG" Padoen
Salem - June 11, 1922-March 18, 2019
Ethel K. "GG" Padoen, age 96, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home in Salem, OR. She was born June 11, 1922, in South Ridge, North Dakota, to Chester E. Teeter and Juanita Davenport. She married the love of her life, Ingvold "Wally" J. Padoen, in 1940. She worked for 27 years at Payless Drugstores, displaying her hard work ethic and the inability to sit down once a task had started. Ethel lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with her family, and dancing the night away. Although GG's goal was to make it to one hundred, God needed her free, loving spirit earlier.
She is survived by her three daughters, Beverly J. McBratney, Gloria A. Doyle, and Becki M. Padoen; multiple grandchildren; and beloved great grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Ethel's zest for life are invited to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Salem, Oregon on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 am, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and, of course, just chat.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019