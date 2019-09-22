|
Ethel Leola Webster
Keizer - Ethel Leola Webster's life ended peacefully, following 100 years of nurturing loved ones with her tireless attention. Surrounded by family, comforted by God, and loved eternally by all, Ethel took her last breath September 10, 2019, just short of her 101st birthday (November 30, 1919).
Ethel chose to devote her life to raising her family with her devoted husband James C Webster (May 14, 1918 - June 21, 2009). Ethel is survived by daughters Rosalie Jones (Darrell) of Woodburn, Barbara Heskett (Dick) of Ten Mile, OR, Fran Schiedler (Bob) of Salem, Lynne LeResh Tessiore of Portland, Flo Santos (Tony) of Olympia, WA, son James (Jim) C. Webster, Jr.(Terri) of Dallas, OR. Deceased is eldest daughter Norma Jean Nelson of Dallas, OR. Ethel's grandbirths include 20 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 28 great great grandchildren. Oh My!!
Ethel spent her entire life to lovingly and selflessly take care of those around her: family, pets and friends. Her Spirit and legacy of love lives eternally, welcoming her loved ones at Heaven's Gate. She is and always will be loved forever by all.
Visitation will be from 9 am to 5 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at City View Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at City View Cemetery for family and friends. A reception will follow. Please join us.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oregon Humane Society or the Keizer Fire Department.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019