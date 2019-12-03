Services
Hillside Chapel, Inc.
1306 Seventh Street
Oregon City, OR 97045
(503) 656-4285
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Marie Montgomery


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Marie Montgomery Obituary
Ethel Marie Montgomery

Oregon City - Ethel Marie (Scheve) Montgomery was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Atwood, KS to Clemens and Mary (Walsh) Scheve. At age eight the family moved to Forest Grove and then settled in McMinnville, where she graduated from St. James Catholic School and McMinnville High School. In 1948, she married a Saint, Harry Montgomery. They had three children; Michael (Christine), Patric (Lisa), and Rebecca (Bob) Steed, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Harry and Ethel enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage until Harry had the audacity "to up and die on her". She liked to dance, play cards, travel, go to casinos, enjoyed happy hour, and gardening. Ethel was unique and a character. She was sharp-minded and sharp-tongued, but you always knew where she stood on any subject. She was LOVED. Her last three years were spent in her villa at Berry Park, where she terrorized many with her electric scooter. Many feet and shins are happy she is no longer driving, she left a legacy of "Ethel" stories. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Oregon City. Donations can be made in her name to Bristol Hospice. Arrangements entrusted with Hillside Chapel
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Chapel, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -