Ethel (Lamb) Tilton
Dallas - Ethel Tilton passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born December 3, 1927 in Bend, Oregon to Percy and Lucille Lamb. Her parents moved to Monmouth in 1931.
Ethel was raised in Monmouth, Oregon and attended Monmouth Training School (elementary) and Monmouth High School. She also attended Merritt Davis School of Commerce for six months. After working 37 for the State of Oregon in the State Departement of Education, she ritered in 1984. In 1982 she married Emmett Tilton and moved from Salem back to Monmouth. They were married for 14 years before her husband died in 1995.
Ethel enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading and playing golf. She also volunteered at the Monmouth Senior Center, Red Cross blood drawings and infrequently helped out at WOU Performing Arts. Ethel belonged to the Elks and was an active member of the Willamette Valley VCCP Car Club. At one time she and her husband owned at 1950 Chevrolet 4-door fastback.
Her family and friends were important to her. Ethel loved animals, especially her beloved cat Sammie. Ethel moved to Dallas Retirement over 10 years ago. She appreciated the care and love shown her by the staff.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, February 21, 11 am at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St, Independence, with private interment next to her husband at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dallas Retirement Foundation. Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019