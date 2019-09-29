|
Etta Evans
Salem - Etta Evans was born February 4, 1944 to Alpha and Romero Loar in Phoenix, Arizona and left us on September 11, 2019. Etta spent her early years between Phoenix and multiple locations in Iowa. In 1969 she moved to Eugene, Oregon where she lived for the next 36 years. While living in Eugene she met and married Mike Evans. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, Lane Plywood and many other places in Eugene. In 2005 she and Mike moved to Salem, Oregon. There they became fully engaged in their church, New Hope Foursquare, where they loved and served the people they met.
It is the joy and love of people that defined the last 15 years of her life. She is survived by her husband of nearly 41 years her children, Brad Holton, Brenda Taylor, Bruce Holton, Amanda Evans, David Evans and her remaining sibling, David Loar. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren that brought her great joy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Her celebration of life will be on October 5th at New Hope Foursquare Church, 4963 Swegle Road NE in Salem from 1-4 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019