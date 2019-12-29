Services
Eugene "Gene" Collier

Eugene "Gene" Collier Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Collier

Turner - Eugene Irvin "Gene" Collier, age 75, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. He was born on April 1, 1944 in Salem, to James Dayton and Virginia Marie (Kingrey) Collier.

Gene attended Cascade High School and graduated in 1962. He went to work for Mike Adams Construction in Stayton for 17 years. After that, he started his own Christmas tree and logging business - Gene Collier Logging, which is still in operation. He loved being in the woods, and logging was his passion.

Gene married Leota Davidson on April 8, 1963. They had two children: Donny and Teresa. They had a wonderful life together, and they greatly enjoyed spending time with their family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. Gene also enjoyed gardening, farming, hunting and fishing.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Collier and his daughter, Teresa Collier. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leota Collier; his son, Donny Collier; his grandchildren, Travis Collier, Kassi Coleman, Danny Collier and Lakota Collier; great-grandchildren, James and Lilly Collier; and siblings, Tom Collier and Judy Davidson. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020
