Gene Wayne, 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24 with Belinda by his side, his wife of 30 years. Gene was born to Thurman and Hope (Fox) Wayne in Cowen, West Virginia. After high school, Gene attended college majoring in agricultural, before enlisting in the Army, where he spent two years at Fort Lewis in Washington. After the Army, he and a friend drove across the states back to West Virginia. He started a job at a bank in Washington D.C., where he realized that he enjoyed the finance world. He then attended the Financial Institute.
In October of 1962 Gene moved to Oregon, a time he recalled vividly because of the big Columbus Day storm. After settling in on the west coast, he furthered his career in finance, working at Far West Federal Bank, Valley Mortgage and later retiring from Landmark Mortgage.
While working at Far West Bank, Gene met his wife Belinda. Together, they enjoyed many adventures with extended family to the coast, mountains and camping trips, as well as cruises and trips to Mexico. He never lost his love of agricultural and spent a lot of time in his garden. Gene often reminisced about fishing trips with friends and family.
Gene was a man of few words, with a strong presence and always had a warm smile to share. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Thurman and Hope Wayne and his brother John Wayne. He is survived by his wife Belinda, brother Milton Wayne, sister Faith Zirkle, daughters Erin (Joe) Harkness and Susan "Susie" (Steven) Haupt, and stepdaughters Melisa (John) Kern and Amanda (Erik) Anderson and grandchildren; Nikki Harkness, Emily and Jack Kern, Colin and Alexander Eugene Anderson. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am; Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Chapel of Restlawn Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019