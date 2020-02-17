|
|
Eva "Lu" Pope
Salem - Eva "Lu" (Kilham) Pope passed away peacefully at Capital Manor on January 31, 2020, in Salem, Oregon, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 2, 1919 in Spokane, Washington.
Lu was the most positive, strongest, sweetest, and kindest mother, grandmother, wife, and friend anywhere. Even during her final years when she was likely not feeling well, she was upbeat and kind to her family and caretakers, never complaining to anyone about anything. She witnessed and endured a lot during her long life, including women's suffrage, the Great Depression, and World War II, but, as she always said cheerfully, "We always survived." Although she was born long before the Internet, she enjoyed using her computer for email and to play scrabble with family and friends. She married John Grimmer Groom in 1940, and they were married for over twenty years and raised three children. In 1980 she married Joseph Pope, and they remained happily married until his death in 2011. In addition to Spokane, she lived in Eugene, Pendleton, and Salem in Oregon. She enjoyed reading, baking, sewing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and keeping the perfect home. She was a dedicated member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Salem since 1968, worked as the church secretary and sang in the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by parents Solomon Emery and Annaluemma Kilham, brother Sheldon Emory Kilham, and two infant children. She is survived by daughters Marabee Bertelsen (Lynn) of Lake Oswego and Dinah Walsh (Bob) of Salem, son Tracy Groom (Tracey) of Portland, stepdaughter Fran Schlieski (whom she remained close to) of Portland, seven grandchildren or step-grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren or step-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Capital Manor and Serenity Hospice for the wonderful care our mother and grandmother received. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020