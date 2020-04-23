|
Evaline Josephine Peterson
Salem - Evaline, "Jo", or "Eva Jo", was born on December 7, 1923, in Tracy, Minnesota. Evaline passed to be with her Lord on April 15, 2020, a few days after Easter Sunday, when she experienced the beauty and joy of Handel's Messiah one more time.
She very much enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking (bread!), travel, swimming, playing the piano and organ, and listening to audiobooks.
Evaline was preceded in death by her husband, B. Palmer Peterson; her daughters, Joanne Kay Peterson, and Gerry Anderson; and her three older siblings, Gladys Frendt, Charles Marks, and George Marks.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith "Judy" M. Peterson; son, Ronald "Ron" (Teri) Peterson; son-in-law, Stephen Anderson; grandsons, Jason Anderson, and Peter (Rachel) Anderson; and great-grandson, Jordan Anderson. Evaline is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merritt Peterson and Iva Peterson of Red Wing, Minnesota.
Mom always said her proudest of life's accomplishments was that she always put her kids first. Yes, she did. Thank you, Mom! Love you!
"His Eye is on the Sparrow"
Psalms 91:11 -- "For He shall give His angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways."
A visitation for Evaline was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen Funeral Home. She was placed at City View Cemetery & Mausoleum on Friday, April 24, 2020. Officiating performed by Pastor Patricia Hughes of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020