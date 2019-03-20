Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
790 Marion St.
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan O'Neall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Colby Smith O'Neall


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evan Colby Smith O'Neall Obituary
Evan Colby Smith O'Neall

Salem - Evan was born July 4, 1994 and left us March 4, 2019. He is survived by his father, John F. O'Neall, Jr, ;brother, Anthony John O'Neall; grandparents John Frederick Sr. and Marilyn E O'Neall; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives;

There will be a celebration of Evan's life 2:30 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 790 Marion St. NE in Salem for family and friends who loved him as he loved them. He will be missed and remembered.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now