Evan Colby Smith O'Neall
Salem - Evan was born July 4, 1994 and left us March 4, 2019. He is survived by his father, John F. O'Neall, Jr, ;brother, Anthony John O'Neall; grandparents John Frederick Sr. and Marilyn E O'Neall; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives;
There will be a celebration of Evan's life 2:30 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 790 Marion St. NE in Salem for family and friends who loved him as he loved them. He will be missed and remembered.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019