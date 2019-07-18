|
|
Evangelyn Fleetwood
Mill City - Evangelyn Rose (Shattuck) Fleetwood passed away in her sleep, the morning of July 12th. Evangelyn was born on May 14th, 1924 to parents Willard Shattuck and Ethelyn (Armstrong) Shattuck, in Friendsville, TN, where her father was teaching at the time. When she was still very young her family moved back to Oregon. She grew up in Gresham, OR, where her father was teaching at Gresham High School. She loved books from the time she was able to read, and followed the family tradition of teaching.She received her Bachelor's Degree at Pacific College (now known as George Fox University) in Newberg, OR. Her first teaching position was in Mill City, OR. That is where she met her future husband, Lowell (Buzz) Fleetwood and her best friend Marion (Schwartz) Dorothy and Lowell's best friend Gale Dorothy.She and Marion taught school in Colton and Vernonia for a couple of years; but returned to Mill City, with Marion, to teach for many years. They each married the loves of their lives and settled down to start their families.Evangelyn and Lowell had a son in May of 1952, and named him Willard after her father and middle name Floyd after Lowell's father. In March of 1954, they had a daughter, Mary Gay, who was named after their best friends, Marion and Gale. She taught at Mill City/Santiam High School, teaching English, until 1965 when she accepted a job at Silverton High School in their English Department. After a few years she was asked to take on the role of Librarian for the High School.She accepted, and returned to college, receiving her Master's Degree in Education and Library Science. She was the Librarian until she retired in June of 1989. She and Lowell enjoyed their retirement and worked faithfully to put together the North Santiam Historical Society, and to get the old train depot in Mill City restored and turned into the Canyon Life Museum. About a year after Lowell passed away in October of 2008, she moved into an apartment at Friendsview Retirement Community. It was only a month ago that she was moved to the Health Center at Friendsview.She had congestive heart failure and was finding it very difficult to breathe. She is survived by her son, Willard Fleetwood, her daughter, Mary Gay Fleetwood as well as her step-granddaughter, Barbara Richter and her two children. She is also survived by her brother in law Gerald Lemmons and his son Michael Lemmons, wife Bianca and Gerald's grandddaughter Marika. There will be a Memorial Service for Evangelyn in Mill City Presbyterian church, on Saturday, July 27th at 2pm. A Memorial Service will also be held at Friendsview Retirement Community in August, the date and time to be determined. Please leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 18, 2019