Services
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Eveline Clary

Eveline Clary Obituary
Eveline Clary

Born May 2, 1927 in the Canadian Province of Alberta, Eveline's life was full of fun, laughter and adventure, always experiencing it with great passion.

She immigrated to the USA with her 5 year old twins & husband Rene Tremblay and became a Naturalized Citizen. While raising 4 children Eveline worked nights at the Salem Memorial Hospital as a Switchboard Operator. She enjoyed volunteering as a French teacher at Keizer Elementary School and as an Ambassador for the State of Oregon at EXPO '86 in Vancouver, B. C.

Her most enjoyed activities were traveling and building new friendships, allowing her to meet her second husband, Lucien Clary. Eveline passed away on February 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rene Tremblay and survived by her second husband Lucien, siblings Solange and Joseph, her children Paul, Michelle, Louise and Julie, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in mid August at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Keizer, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
