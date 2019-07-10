Evelyn Carol Nibler



Salem - Evelyn Carol (Uhlenkott) Nibler, 78, passed away at home on July 5, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. She was born August 8, 1940 to the late Clem and Ruth Uhlenkott, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1958. She went on to the University of Idaho and studied Music. Later she went on to study Business at the Willamette University. On August 18, 1972 she married Richard James Nibler of Gervais where they have resided in Salem, Oregon. She worked with the Superintendent of the State Charter Banks of Oregon. She also worked for the Presidents of Oregon Bankers Associations representing State Charter Banks. She had a true passion for music and loved to play the piano. She was a lifelong participant in St. Vincent De Paul community. She is survived by her husband Richard Nibler, sister Karen McGahan of Idaho Falls, ID, her sister Jacqueline (Jim) Ward, of Vancouver, WA, her late sister Sharlene of British Columbia, her brother Lynn (Darlene) of Kent, WA and her sister Lori Jensen of Laguna Niguel, CA.



A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held July 13, 2019, 11:30am at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Salem, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Emergency Services and American Red Cross. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019