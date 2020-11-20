Evelyn Clare Staab



Mt. Angel - Evelyn Clare Staab was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Greeley, Nebraska to Mark and Agnes Purdy. The family moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon in 1937, where she attended St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School, graduating from Mt. Angel Academy in 1947. She attended business school then went to work at St. Benedict Press as a bookkeeper.



She met and married Arlin Staab on Feb. 3, 1951, right after Artie finished boot camp. He was then stationed at Camp Luis Obispo where they stayed for the completion of Artie's service in the Army. Moving back to Salem, Oregon, they started their family. Evelyn and Arlin then moved to North Howell and built and ran the Howell Prairie Nursery for 34 years before retiring in Mt. Angel, where Evie spent her time with her family, her faith, and her love of nature. Evie was an avid gardener, bowler, pie maker, and she enjoyed word puzzles.



Evelyn is survived by her sons, David Staab (Angie) and Douglas Staab (Carolyn), as well as her daughters, Karen Staab (John McCoy), Kristine Buchheit (Steve) and Konnie Miller (Cole Allen), and thirteen grandchildren (Katie, Johnny, Brendon, Brittney, Nicole, Kyle, Kara, Kelli, Jaclyn, Thomas, Kane, Maxwell, and Bailey). She also enjoyed her numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother (Leo Purdy) and her sisters (Agnes Bernards, Leone Schaefer, and Linda Jones). Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents (Mark and Agnes Purdy), husband (Arlin Staab), daughter (Kathleen Arlynn Staab), grandson (Michael Staab), brothers (Francis and Mark), and sisters (Elaine Wolf, Rita Hess, Jeanette Kepler and Laura Krupicka).



There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church when we can all safely get together again. A Graveside service will be Nov. 25th at 2:00 at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Arrangements are by: Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store