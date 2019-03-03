Evelyn Elvira Stombaugh



Keizer - Evelyn Elvira Stombaugh, age 88, of Keizer passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Evelyn was born March 3, 1930 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during her parents' mission to the area. She was the second daughter of three children to Paul and Sigrid (Anderson) Gunther. During the war in Thailand, Evelyn's father was a prisoner of war while Mrs. Gunther and the children were sent back to the states in Minneapolis MN. She was 11 years old and many times as an adult recalled that period of waiting for the release of her father as very traumatic. The family joyfully reunited with their father almost a year later. After high school Evelyn attended St. Paul Bible College where she met and married Melvin Stombaugh on June 3, 1950 in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Harriet and officiated by their father. Melvin and Evelyn began their life of service to the Lord building and pastoring churches as called upon by the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She adored her role as a pastor's wife and their dedication to missions.



One of Evelyn's greatest joys was playing the piano from age 10 to within days before she passed. She had a great love of music and was an accomplished pianist who used her gift serving the Lord as the church pianist and youth choir director for many years. Scores of students in the Salem Keizer area benefited from her piano lessons. Evelyn loved spending time with family and friends and was the queen of hospitality. In their later years, she and Mel enjoyed snowbirding to Yuma AZ, building close friendships within the senior community and traveling.



Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband Melvin of 68 years, children Dave, Rich (Deborah), Ray, Judy (Ray) Williams and Debbie (Tim) Aman, brother Paul (Diane) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral service: 10 a.m., Saturday March 9, 2019 at Salem Alliance Church. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Memorials preferred to the Mission Fund at Salem Alliance Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com. Arrangements with Howell, Edwards, Doerksen Funeral Home.