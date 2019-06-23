|
|
Evelyn Eunice Crump
Salem - Evelyn Eunice Crump died on June 16, 2019, not quite 100 years.
Evelyn Eunice Hein was born December 2, 1919 in Canby, Oregon to Ralph L. Hein and Eunice M. Hein, one of three children, now all deceased. She attended school in Salem, Oregon and was in the very first graduating class of the New Salem High School in June 1938. Evelyn met her future husband around this time and she and George B. Crump were married on June 3, 1939 in Salem. They had two daughters together, Judy Evelyn and Nancy Elizabeth. She and George celebrated 79 years together until his passing in November 2018. Evelyn was the last surviving of the Hein family.
During her long life, she enjoyed membership in Fir Crest Garden Club of Salem for over 40 years, as well as square dancing and sewing. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing most of her life making children's clothing, square dancing dresses, western shirts, and many other items. She was a long time member of Marion County Home Extension groups and canned and preserved nearly all of the fruits and vegetables that her family ate. An excellent cook and baker, she made deserts and baked bread for the Colonial House Restaurant as well as holiday pies for family gatherings. In her spare time she loved to read and work both crossword and word puzzles.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Tierra Rose and Willamette Valley Hospice for Evelyn's final care.
A Funeral service will be held at Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 am with burial following at Belcrest Memorial Park.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019