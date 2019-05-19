Evelyn Josephine Melson Franz



Keizer - Evelyn Josephine Melson Franz was born in Salem, Oregon on November 30,1919 to Roy and Etta Melson. She had two brothers, Lewis and David, and a sister Ruth. Evelyn was raised in Keizer and lived there until her passing on May 1, 2019 at age 99. She attended Keizer Elementary School, Parrish Junior High School, Salem High School, and Capital Business College.



On a trip to the Oregon coast in the 1930's, she met Ewald Franz. In 1940 Evelyn and Ewald were married and had three children: Stanley, Allan and Genese. Evelyn worked for the Salem School District serving as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 1981.



She was a strong, independent woman who loved her family deeply. Get togethers meant the world to her and were enjoyed by all. Evelyn was constantly involved in some type of activity from working in her yard to watching Seattle Mariners games to knitting to genealogy. She took great pride in her heritage and was the family historian long before internet research.



She was a proud member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) for over fifty-five years having served as Regent from 1983-1984. Volunteer work was important to her and she devoted herself to the Keizer Heritage Museum where a room is named in her honor. She also spent time volunteering at the Salem Public Library and the Oregon State Capitol. Evelyn loved to travel and enjoyed bringing home souvenirs from around the world. Her destinations included Hawaii, China, Russia, Panama and many European countries.



She was predeceased by her husband Ewald and her son Stanley. She is survived by her son Allan (Margie) Franz, daughter Genese (Mike) Mullin, and daughter-in-law Jana Franz; grandchildren Beth Travnicek, Katie Franz, Jeff Mullin and Kyle Franz; and great grandchildren Jack Travnicek, Grace Travnicek, Anders Mullin and Darby Franz. She is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews and many loved ones.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 600 State Street, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Keizer Heritage Museum.



Thanks are given to the staff at Salem Hospital and especially Avamere Court at Keizer and Serenity Hospice for the care given Evelyn and the support given to her family. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.