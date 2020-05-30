Evelyn Joyce Nauman-Walton



Salem - Evelyn was born in El Centro, California 91 years ago, the youngest of thirteen children. She married Robert Nauman and had two children, Richard (Rick) Nauman, now deceased, and Lucinda (Cindy) Jacobson. She and Bob owned construction companies and lived in many areas of California while building custom homes. They moved to Aumsville, Oregon in 1976. There Evelyn worked at Aumsville Elementary School until she and Bob retired. They then hit the road in their RV and full-timed for seven years and saw a good part of the country while running a business from their RV. They decided to settle again and moved into a residence in Salem but continued to snowbird. Bob passed away in 2003 and Evelyn married Joel (Hoppy) Walton, a life-long friend and family member, and they spent summers in her home in Salem and winters in his home in El Centro. Hoppy passed away in 2011. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Eric) Jacobson, four very loved step children and their families, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



We want to thank the caregivers at Redwood Heights Assisted Living for their love and compassion. We also want to thank Bristol Hospice for their guidance and compassion. No services will be held and assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









