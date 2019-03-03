|
Evelyn Meissner
Mt. Angel - Evelyn Meissner passed away at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center in Mount Angel on February 26, 2019.
Born on October 28, 1921, she was the youngest of Frank and Anna (Schmidt) Froemel's nine children. She lived her entire life in Mount Angel, within three miles of the home in which she was born. She was raised during the depression and learned lifelong lessons of hard work, frugality and family togetherness.
After graduating from Mount Angel Academy in 1938, Evelyn worked for several years for Eberle's store in Mount Angel. She was known for her ability to add long lists of merchandise prices in her head with accuracy and speed.
On September 11, 1947, she married Sylvester "Silver" Meissner at Saint Mary Church in Mount Angel, where she was a lifelong member. They celebrated 31 years of marriage before he passed away in 1978. Evelyn was a homemaker and took great pride in her immaculate home and yard.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Marlene, three nephews, two nieces and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and four sisters.
Contributions are suggested to Saint Mary Church or Providence Benedictine Nursing Center, both in Mount Angel.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Saint Mary Church, with recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to a luncheon following in the Parish Center.
Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019