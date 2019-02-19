|
|
Evelyn Woods
Keizer - Evelyn May Woods, 94, of Keizer, a former longtime Dallas, Oregon resident, died at Salem Hospital on Valentine's Day February 14th. Evelyn, or Evie as she was well known, was born on May 10, 1924 in Silverton, Oregon the daughter of Scottish immigrant William Watson and his wife Eunice (Moser) Watson. Evie attended school in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School in 1941. She married Kenneth Woods Sr. on April 12, 1942 in Dallas. They lived in several states while Ken Sr. was in the Air Force. After he was discharged, they lived in Seattle until they moved back to Dallas in 1950. Evie was involved in the community, most notably serving as President of the Dallas Women's Club which was instrumental in developing Gala Park on SE Hankel Street. Evie was one of the first lifeguards at the old Dallas Swimming Pool on SW Levens Street. She also had helped with counting ballots for Polk County elections through the years. She was a member of the Dallas First Presbyterian Church and later attended the Salem First Presbyterian Church. Evie moved to Salemtowne in 1992 and has resided in Keizer for the past ten years. To stay busy, she worked at Meier & Frank in the Café as hostess, and she later worked at Nordstrom's in the accessories department. She later volunteered at the Oregon State Capitol which led for her being hired as the Receptionist for the House of Representatives Chambers. After serving for over 25 years, she retired in 2018 at the age of 93. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, traveling, and working in her yard. She loved working at the State Capitol, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Woods Sr (who also died on Valentine's Day in 1981, 38 years to the day) and daughter-in-law Katherine "Kathy" Woods in 2013.
She is survived by her son Ken Woods Jr (Dallas), daughter Kathleen "Kathie" Woods (Oregon City), grandchildren Jon (Misty) Woods, Michael (Melanie) Woods and her great grandchildren Ava, Bryson, and Morgan (all of Dallas).
A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas. A family graveside will be at Dallas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday and Friday from 10-5 in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lady Dragons Fast Pitch Softball, or DHS Booster Club, or Oregon State Capitol Foundation, all in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 19, 2019