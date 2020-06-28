Everett "Blackie" Lindley
1935 - 2020
Salem - Everett "Blackie" Lindley was born in 1935 in Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma to Almin and Fro (Carruth) Lindley. He passed quietly at home on June 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Blackie and his wife Barbara had 63 years of laughter and tears. They raised their family in Long Beach, California until their move to Independence and Monmouth, Oregon, where many attended Central high school the later two attended McNary. Family meant everything to Blackie. He spent 40 plus years working hard in the petroleum industry in Southern California. He was known as a loyal, hard-working, family man who never turned down an extra shift to provide for the family. He sacrificed greatly working in another location away from his family. Work history also includes transportation specialist at McDonald Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. In semi-retirement, they left for Eastern Oregon to managed property and enjoyed 10 fun filled years in Boardman,OR. Upon returning to Salem to be closer to family, they started a shaved ice business that made them popular fixtures at Salem's Saturday market for 5 years. His love of sports involved coaching Pop Warner Football, East Long Beach Little League and Pony league from 1967 to 1971 leaving a lasting legacy of youth that remembered him. His down to earth outlook on life and humor made for many friends and lots of stories. People who knew him never forgot him. His smile and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. As a very close friend said, "my mind knows it was time for you to go, but my heart wasn't ready." He was surrounded by all his children and many friends and relatives to say their goodbyes. His favorite song that he sang all the time will finally be sung to him, "Welcome To My World".

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, a twin brother, Raymond "Baldy" Lindley, brothers Dave and Bill Lindley, sisters Nadine Jones, Evelyn Richardson and Ella Curran. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Barbara, children Mike Lindley of Monmouth, Oregon, Raymond Lindley of Monmouth, Sharon Lowells (Terry) of Keizer, David (Lori ) of Monmouth, Bonnie Ward of Pendleton, Diana Covarrubias (Jose) of Independence, Gerry (Jennifer) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Candi of Keizer, Aaron (Amanda) of Hillsboro, and his nephew, that they raised Bob Adams (Becky) of Vancouver, Washington. He was a father figure for his kids' friends and 'Uncle Blackie' to many nieces and nephews from California to Massachusetts. He was proud of his 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Blackie's name to the Ella Curran Food Bank in Independence. A Family Graveside Service will be held on July 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fircrest Cemetery in Monmouth. A Celebration of Life will be announced. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fircrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
