Eythel June Reid
Salem - Eythel June Reid, the daughter of Charles Cleveland Ray and Bertha Lettie Harrington, was born June 4, 1920 in Falls City, Polk County, Oregon. She spent her childhood in the Valsetz and Dallas, Polk County, Oregon area and the Kings Valley, Oregon area where her father was a Teamster in the logging industry. Later the family moved to Salem, Oregon where she met John Mercer Reid. They were married April 24, 1937 in Vancouver, Washington.
With her sixth generation Oregon pioneering ancestry, Eythel proudly remained a lifelong Oregon resident. Her 5th great-grandfather, Solomon Cox, Sr., passed through the Barlow Road Tollgate September 26, 1848.
The Great Depression had a profound and lasting effect on the young married couple. John was luckily hired by the Thomas Kay Woolen Mill where he worked until his retirement. Eythel held a variety of jobs, including waitressing for sixteen cents an hour during the Depression, and she was happy to have the job.
During World War II, Eythel was a proud member of the local Women's Ambulance Corp.
During their marriage, the couple was avid fishers; Elk Lake was a great favorite of theirs for camping and fishing. Later, they bough a cabin cruiser called Lil Myrt for cruising up and down the Willamette River, picnicking on the river beaches, water skiing, and enjoying themselves with their friends in the boat crowd. Reno, Nevada also beckoned them once or twice a year.
John and Eythel had two children, daughter, Margaret (Peggy), and son, John, Jr. Eythel, in addition to raising her young family, worked outside the home contributing to the family income.
While John, Sr. was not a traveler, he encouraged her to embark on the many trips she took around the world. Over the years, she visited 26 countries, from Australia to Turkey and many points in between.
She had a love for cooking and creating her own recipes. She hosted many parties and family dinners as her love for cooking and entertaining always resulted in joy for her and for her guests.
She has always been an inspiration, a guiding force, and beloved to those who have known her. Her family, daughter Margaret "Peggy" Bates nee Reid, son John M. Reid, Jr., four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren will miss her deeply and appreciate all of the joy she has brought to each of us.
At her request, no services will be held. Upon her wishes, any contributions can be made to Union Gospel Mission. Assisting the family is Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019