F. Peter Larson



Salem - Peter Larson passed away July 29, having lived a remarkable life and achieving the age of 104 years, 9 months. He was born in 1915 and raised on a farm in Woodburn, OR to Flora and Oscar Larson. Peter attended Albany College, then graduated with a B.S. from Oregon State University. While at OSU he met Ione Larson; they married in 1942 and raised four children. Peter served in the Army Infantry, deployed to Okinawa towards the end of WWII. Settling in Salem, Peter became an entomologist with the Oregon State Dept. of Agriculture.



Peter and Ione joined the First Christian Church where he was noted for his beautiful baritone voice. Singing was his passion and he frequently sang solo at weddings and funerals. Besides the church choir, he was also a member of the "Just For Fun Singers" community choir. Peter became a loyal member of the Northeast Salem Lions Club where he served for over 60 years.



Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Ione. He is survived by Cecilia Larson, Richard Larson, Charlene Larson, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Chantal Sipos for her respite care of Peter.



Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.



RIP Dad, may you always have a song.









