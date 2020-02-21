Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith "Polly" Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith "Polly" Scott Obituary
Faith "Polly" Scott

Stayton - Polly, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Walhalla, ND and moved to Stayton in 1975 from Anchorage, AK. Prior to her move to Stayton she married Walter L. Scott on April 20, 1963 and together they raised three children. Polly was a home maker and a board member of the Senior Center in Stayton and a member of the 50+ in Salem. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception and St. Boniface Catholic church. Polly enjoyed the company of her family and 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included going to music concerts, sewing and crafting.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Walter L. Scott; she is survived by her 3 children: Richard Scott of Tigard, Jeff Scott of Turner and Tanya Scott of Turner; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Private inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland. Contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -