Faith "Polly" Scott
Stayton - Polly, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Walhalla, ND and moved to Stayton in 1975 from Anchorage, AK. Prior to her move to Stayton she married Walter L. Scott on April 20, 1963 and together they raised three children. Polly was a home maker and a board member of the Senior Center in Stayton and a member of the 50+ in Salem. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception and St. Boniface Catholic church. Polly enjoyed the company of her family and 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included going to music concerts, sewing and crafting.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Walter L. Scott; she is survived by her 3 children: Richard Scott of Tigard, Jeff Scott of Turner and Tanya Scott of Turner; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland. Contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020