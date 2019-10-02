|
|
Felipa C. Villarreal
Salem - Felipa C. Villarreal, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday morning. She was born in Robstown, Texas in 1933. There she was raised and met her sweetheart, Hipolito E. Villarreal. They married on November 13th, 1951, and started to begin their family. Pregnant with the last child, the family moved to Salem, Oregon during the summer of 1966. She had a passion for helping people, and found herself working as a cook at the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Home. Some of her other passions were gardening, baking, going out for breakfast, playing bingo, and watching novellas, mma, and boxing. Her retirement during the mid 90's, enabled her to take care of her husband until he passed away in 2003. Felipa then filled her time with her family, volunteering, and becoming a member of the red hat society with her best friend, Adelaide Eller. She was supportive, loving, and was never afraid to be her hilarious, witty self. Her presence touched many lives and she left a mark everywhere she went. Felipa was preceded in death by her husband, Hipolito, and her sons, Jorge and Robert Alderighetti. She is survived by her sons, Hipolito Jr., Jose, David, Cesar, Robert, and Arturo; daughters, Maria and Teresita; 30 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visiting will be from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday, October 2 at Restlawn Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 7 p.m Wednesday, October 2 and services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, both at Restlawn Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019