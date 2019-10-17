|
|
Flora Ann Butts Spencer, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Flora was born in Cottage Grove to Harry E. and Ruth B. (Mainwaring) Patten. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1950. Flora spent time living in Salem and Dallas. After 20 years she retired in 1994 from the Oregon Public Utility Commission in Salem.
Flora had three children. Her daughter, Patricia Loganbill passed away in 1982. She is survived by children, Deborah Garcia (George) of Salem and Jeffrey Durham of Dallas; grandchildren, Becky Hubbard, George Garcia Jr., Vincent Garcia, and Robert Hubbard; as well as 6 great grandchildren.
Her husband, Ronald L. Butts passed away in 1996. Flora was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon, James, and Paul. Flora loved her 12 nieces and nephews, and was heartbroken when 3 of them also preceded her in death.
In 2007, Flora married C.D. "Bud" Spencer Jr. and, in doing so, felt blessed that her family expanded to include his children, Mike Spencer (Grace), Monty Spencer (Diana), Kelley Anderson (Jeff), and Jeff Spencer (Jennifer); as well as 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Optimist Club of Salem, Morningside United Methodist Church of Salem, and Hope Church of Albany. Flora was a lifelong learner who loved to read. She enjoyed the daily challenge of solving the crossword puzzles in the paper. She took delight in creating and caring for spring and summer flower planter boxes, particularly her beloved pink fuchsias. She loved to travel and see new sights. Most of all, Flora loved to bake and cook for her family and visitors.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 2:00 PM at the Hope Church in Albany, 2817 Santiam Highway SE.
Memorial contributions to the or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice may be sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at
www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019