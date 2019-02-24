|
Florence L. Ryan
Lakewood, CO. - Florence L. Ryan died on January 19, 2019 in Lakewood Colorado at the age of 95.
Florence was born on May 28, 1923 in Conde, South Dakota. Florence lived with her husband Max Ryan and raised her two son's Rick and Roger in Silverton, Oregon. She relocated to Colorado 9 years ago to be close to her sister and she will be laid to rest at St Paul Cemetery next to her husband and son on Thursday, February 28th at 11 a.m. God Bless you Florence.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 24, 2019