1/1
Florence Nell Goodridge Makey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Nell Goodridge Makey

September 21, 1929 - July 15, 2020

Florence was born in Portland, Oregon, to David Allen and Inez Pickrell Goodridge. She grew up in Camas, Washington, graduating from high school as Valedictorian in 1947. In 1951 she graduated with a B.A. from Willamette University, Summa Cum Laude. From 1951 to 1956 she was a Personnel Technician for the Oregon State Civil Service Commission. From 1979 to 2015 she worked during tax season for Brenner & Company, CPAs. She was a member of Chapter EC, P.E.O.; Chemeketa Chapter, DAR; Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae; and First Baptist Church. She had been a 30-year member of Petticoat Pollys Republican Club and was a full-time volunteer for several presidential campaigns. She had been a Reading Buddy at Highland Elementary School. She was a regular donor for the American Red Cross Blood Program, having donated over 18 gallons.

In the spring of 1953 she met the love of her life, Thomas Hoult Makey. They were married on May 9, 1954, in the First Methodist Church in Salem. She enjoyed raising their three sons, reading, cooking, world travel, house plants, and playing bridge. Her two grandchildren were a special delight.

Tom, her wonderful husband of 55 years, predeceased her in 2009. She missed him every day. Survivors include sons Bruce of Bend, Oregon; Jeff and wife Laura of Escondido, California; Doug and wife Tina of Keizer, Oregon; grandson Austin of Poulsbo, Washington; and granddaughter Ashlyn of Poulsbo, Washington.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved