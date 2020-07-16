Florence Nell Goodridge Makey



September 21, 1929 - July 15, 2020



Florence was born in Portland, Oregon, to David Allen and Inez Pickrell Goodridge. She grew up in Camas, Washington, graduating from high school as Valedictorian in 1947. In 1951 she graduated with a B.A. from Willamette University, Summa Cum Laude. From 1951 to 1956 she was a Personnel Technician for the Oregon State Civil Service Commission. From 1979 to 2015 she worked during tax season for Brenner & Company, CPAs. She was a member of Chapter EC, P.E.O.; Chemeketa Chapter, DAR; Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae; and First Baptist Church. She had been a 30-year member of Petticoat Pollys Republican Club and was a full-time volunteer for several presidential campaigns. She had been a Reading Buddy at Highland Elementary School. She was a regular donor for the American Red Cross Blood Program, having donated over 18 gallons.



In the spring of 1953 she met the love of her life, Thomas Hoult Makey. They were married on May 9, 1954, in the First Methodist Church in Salem. She enjoyed raising their three sons, reading, cooking, world travel, house plants, and playing bridge. Her two grandchildren were a special delight.



Tom, her wonderful husband of 55 years, predeceased her in 2009. She missed him every day. Survivors include sons Bruce of Bend, Oregon; Jeff and wife Laura of Escondido, California; Doug and wife Tina of Keizer, Oregon; grandson Austin of Poulsbo, Washington; and granddaughter Ashlyn of Poulsbo, Washington.









