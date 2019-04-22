Services
Crown Memorial Center - Salem
412 Lancaster Drive NE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 581-6265
Floyd "Shorty" Mehlhoff


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salem - Floyd was born in McHenry County, North Dakota on January 20, 1927. He spent the majority of his life in Salem, Oregon, attending Salem Public Schools. Floyd joined the Navy at age 17, and served from 1944 to June of 1946. After being discharged from the Navy, Floyd worked for Eyerly Air Craft until his retirement. He passed away on April, 12, 2019 from ongoing complications of a stroke he had in 2010. At Floyds request, no service is planned. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alice; three children; four Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 22, 2019
