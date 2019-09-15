Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
152900 Hackamore Lane
La Pine, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Wilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd William Wilton


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd William Wilton Obituary
Floyd William Wilton

La Pine - The Black Cloud has passed.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of US Navy Veteran Floyd William Wilton. Born 6/21/36, Floyd passed peacefully on 9/6/19 in his favorite chair.

Floyd served the State of Oregon for 18 years as a Deputy State Fire Marshall. After his service to the state he retired to beautiful La Pine, Oregon where he could focus on his love of elk hunting and bass fishing.

He is survived by his Wife Barbara, children DeAnn, Kelly, Kim, Shawn, David, Scott, Brian, Jason, 8 grand kids, and 5 great grand kids.

A celebration of life event will be held at 152900 Hackamore Lane, La Pine, OR on 9/20/19 beginning at 1pm. Please come and share your memories.

Shawn - 503.881.2707 [ Leave a message ]
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.