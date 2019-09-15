|
Floyd William Wilton
La Pine - The Black Cloud has passed.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of US Navy Veteran Floyd William Wilton. Born 6/21/36, Floyd passed peacefully on 9/6/19 in his favorite chair.
Floyd served the State of Oregon for 18 years as a Deputy State Fire Marshall. After his service to the state he retired to beautiful La Pine, Oregon where he could focus on his love of elk hunting and bass fishing.
He is survived by his Wife Barbara, children DeAnn, Kelly, Kim, Shawn, David, Scott, Brian, Jason, 8 grand kids, and 5 great grand kids.
A celebration of life event will be held at 152900 Hackamore Lane, La Pine, OR on 9/20/19 beginning at 1pm. Please come and share your memories.
Shawn - 503.881.2707 [ Leave a message ]
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019