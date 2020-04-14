Services
Salem - Forrest J. Pohrman passed away April 8, 2020 , at home of natural causes. He was born in Portland, Oregon to Forrest C. Leona (Colvin) Pohrman. The family moved to The Dalles, Oregon when he was a month old. The family moved to Aurora, Oregon in 1960 and he graduated from North Marion High School. He served in the Army in Korea and then attended Portland State, eventually going to work for the US Post Office, where he worked for over 45 years, holding several different positions.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, an occasional round of golf with his friend Ron Fruits, and TV mysteries. He belonged to the Santiam River Yacht and Tennis Club for over 20 years.

He is survived by his son Seth of Salem, sister Carol Jenkins and family of Salem, brother Kenneth Williams (wife Patsy) of Colorado Springs, CO., and former wife Peggy Pohrman. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant son Travis, and brother Gary Pohrman. There will be a gathering at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
