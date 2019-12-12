|
Fran M "Fran" Klein-Parker, née Schoenke
Sublimity - Fran, 77, died December 9 in Stayton. She was born in Waukegan, IL and moved to the Stayton/Sublimity area in the early 1970s. Fran received her nursing degree from Chemeketa in 1978 and was immediately hired as the Director of Nursing for Marian Estates until 1987, at which time she became a nurse at the State Hospital until 1998, when she retired but continued to volunteer for the Red Cross. She married Rob Parker on November 30, 1990 in Dallas, he preceded her in death on May 24, 2014. Fran loved butterflies, and was a social butterfly herself. She volunteered in the gift shop, and as Secretary of the Maurice Memorial Auxiliary at Marian Estates. She was also very involved in the Stayton Senior Center for a number of years. Fran is survived by her children: David Klein of Downers Grove, IL, Bill Klein of Keizer, Jim Klein of Belleview, WA and Keri Groat of Stayton; siblings: Tom Schoenke of IL, Larry Schoenke of CA and Gail Garcia of Salem; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and Ted, and two granddaughters. Memorial service will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Maurice's Bistro at Marian Estates in Sublimity. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019