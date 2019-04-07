|
Frances Ann Friesen
- - Fran Friesen passed away peacefully at her home on March 21, 2019. Born on October 2, 1946, Fran was the only child of Paul and Peggy Zenobia, longtime residents of Colorado Springs. After she graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High, Fran traveled to Oregon to attend Pacific University. She eventually settled in Salem, and met her husband, Don, in Albany. They were married September 25, 1982, at the RLDS church in Salem. Fran and Don attended services at RLDS where they were baptized by the priest who married them. They lived in Salem until 2015 when they moved to Moraga, California, to be closer to family, including their only grandson, Isaiah.
Fran taught Spanish and French for over 30 years with Chemeketa Community College, combining her patience and enthusiasm to help others learn. She particularly enjoyed working with older adults—often developing lasting friendships with her students. One of Fran's great passions was travel, and she led many trips with students, friends, and family on adventures to other countries - including France, Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Peru. She also enjoyed adventures closer to home, including rafting trips with her best friend. Most recently, she visited therapy llamas and even let one take a carrot slice from her mouth.
Fran loved attending concerts, festivals, and plays, as well as many performances by her grandson, Isaiah. She enjoyed music and dance and was often the first to join the dance floor with her husband, Don. At one Greek Festival, guests were so entertained by their lively dancing that they offered to buy Fran and Don dinner if they promised to return the next day.
Fran loved 'game days' with family and friends that involved board games, treats, and hours of good company. She was introduced to bridge as a young child, watching her parents play with friends. She later played bridge with partners in Salem, and ultimately paired up with her daughter, Katy, to play together in Oakland. Fran's fun-loving spirit prevailed through health challenges. She once went from an overnight at the hospital, straight to chemo treatment, and then played bridge that evening with a winning smile.
Fran will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband, Don, daughter, Katy Kahn, son-in-law, Noah, and grandson, Isaiah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Peggy Zenobia, and her son, Robert Carson.
Donations can be made in Fran's memory to the local Walnut Creek center of the Cancer Support Community (www.cancersupport.net, 3276 McNutt Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597).
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019