Frances Jean Marthaller
Frances Jean Marthaller passed quietly in her sleep on March 28, 2020. She lived a life of great faith and abundant love. Jean was born to Bartie and Edna Norton on April 2, 1928 in Cambridge, NE. She earned her BA in Education from Marylhurst College in 1949 and married Chris Robert Marthaller on August 23, 1952. Jean is survived by 6 of her 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services at Queen of Peace, Catholic Church in Salem will be announced in the summer.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020