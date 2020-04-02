Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Marthaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Jean Marthaller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Jean Marthaller Obituary
Frances Jean Marthaller

Frances Jean Marthaller passed quietly in her sleep on March 28, 2020. She lived a life of great faith and abundant love. Jean was born to Bartie and Edna Norton on April 2, 1928 in Cambridge, NE. She earned her BA in Education from Marylhurst College in 1949 and married Chris Robert Marthaller on August 23, 1952. Jean is survived by 6 of her 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services at Queen of Peace, Catholic Church in Salem will be announced in the summer.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -