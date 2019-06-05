Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marion Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Marion Wallace Obituary
Frances Marion Wallace

Salem - Frances Marion Wallace met Jesus Christ "face to face" May 30, 2019. She was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada on September 13, 1925. She lived a long life of service to her Lord using her gifts of music, magic, and ventriloquism to bless a multitude of people. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Cox of Bakersfield, California and brother, Fred Clark (Louise) of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her nephew, Stephen Clark (Anne), her nieces, Joanne Caldwell (Michael), Audrey Costa, Valerie Hampton, Carole Dunn, and Karen Clark, as well as great nephews, Brendan Clark, Adam Hiscox, Dylan Clark, and Connor Thurman, great niece, Kerry Caldwell and step-son, William Neil Wallace (Carolyn) and step-grandson, Gary Wallace (Gina) and their family.

She was well known in Spokane, Washington where she lived for many years and where she used her talents on television with Sunday School of the Air. She and her husband of 56 years, Neil, traveled for many years doing musical programs and evangelistic crusades in schools and churches. After moving to Salem, she continued doing programs in schools and senior facilities including Meadow Creek Village where she lived the last year and a half.

She met Donald Bremer at Salem Alliance Church in 2007. They were together until his death in 2017.

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now