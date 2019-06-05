Frances Marion Wallace



Salem - Frances Marion Wallace met Jesus Christ "face to face" May 30, 2019. She was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada on September 13, 1925. She lived a long life of service to her Lord using her gifts of music, magic, and ventriloquism to bless a multitude of people. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Cox of Bakersfield, California and brother, Fred Clark (Louise) of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her nephew, Stephen Clark (Anne), her nieces, Joanne Caldwell (Michael), Audrey Costa, Valerie Hampton, Carole Dunn, and Karen Clark, as well as great nephews, Brendan Clark, Adam Hiscox, Dylan Clark, and Connor Thurman, great niece, Kerry Caldwell and step-son, William Neil Wallace (Carolyn) and step-grandson, Gary Wallace (Gina) and their family.



She was well known in Spokane, Washington where she lived for many years and where she used her talents on television with Sunday School of the Air. She and her husband of 56 years, Neil, traveled for many years doing musical programs and evangelistic crusades in schools and churches. After moving to Salem, she continued doing programs in schools and senior facilities including Meadow Creek Village where she lived the last year and a half.



She met Donald Bremer at Salem Alliance Church in 2007. They were together until his death in 2017.



Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.