Francis H. Dummer
Dayton - Francis H. Dummer from Dayton, Oregon, died October 16, 2019.
Francis was born on January 14, 1930 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Andrew and Margaret Dummer. The family moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon in 1943 where he attended St Mary's Grade School and graduated from Mt Angel Prep. He proudly served his country as Sargent with the US Army in Korea for 2 years and then returned home to marry his sweetheart, Bernice Jeli on October 1, 1955 at St Mary's Catholic Church In Mt Angel, Oregon.
Francis completed a bachelors degree from St Martin's College in Olympia, Washington and Master's in Education from Oregon College of Education. He served as Superintendent of schools in Detroit, Dayton, The Dallas, Halsey and Monroe, Oregon.
Francis was a small woodlands owner, pianist and accordion player, served as a volunteer fire fighter, lifetime member of , American Legion, and Yamhill County Historical Society. He was a member of St James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon.
Francis was proceded in death by sisters Margaret (Bill) Hagman, Stella (Vin) Breyer brothers Father Tony Dummer, OMI and Arthur Dummer. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Dummer of Dayton, OR., daughter Mary(Tony) Spiering of North Plains, OR., daughter Dianne (Richard) Perkins of Centraila, WA., son, Michael(Jennifer) Dummer of Vancouver, WA., son. James(Marilee) Dummer of Hood River, OR., son John(Cathy) Dummer of Portland, OR., 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Arlene (Bill) Rodenhurst of Hawaii and brother Carl (Kathy) Dummer of Salem, OR.
Funeral Mass: October 25, 2019 at 12 noon at St James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon with reception following.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019