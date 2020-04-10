Services
Francis John Harman Jr.


1935 - 2020
Francis John Harman Jr. Obituary
Francis John Harman Jr.

Silverton - Born March 4, 1935 in Silverton, OR to parents Francis and Nora Harman Sr. Francis served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Sally A. Harman (Orton), on Feb. 8, 1964 in Salem OR.

They were married 46 years until Sally preceded him in death in 2010. Francis worked 44 years in the wood industry, 34 of those years at Boise Cascade in Independence OR where he retired in 1998.

Francis is survived by his four children; John Harman, Marie Fidler, Debbie Satterfield and Jim Harman; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Paul's Church and enjoyed playing Pinochle at the Silverton Senior Center.

Celebration of life will be scheduled as soon as possible. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020
