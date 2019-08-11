|
|
Francisco Daniel Torres Perez
Salem - Francisco Daniel Torres Perez construction rigger and father of two, passed away Sunday morning. At the young age of 24, Danny was a victim of murder by his own father. After receiving a fatal gunshot to the chest he was taken to Salem Hospital where he eventually died.
Danny was the most outgoing and heartwarming person to all who met him. He touched many hearts and many were broken at his departure. He was a loving father, a caring and understanding brother, a wonderful partner, a true friend, and an even better son. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019