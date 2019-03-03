|
|
Frank Lane
Salem - Frank Lane, engineer and storyteller extraordinaire, died on Monday, February 25th, 2019. He will be missed by his family, his morning coffee groups, the staff and neighbors at Capital Manor, his friends from ODOT and baristas from almost every Starbucks in Salem.
Frank had a life-long love affair with cats, dogs, good steak, bad coffee and, later in life, Starbucks Pike. Frank was most at peace, in the forest, at his Mt. Hood cabin. He dined out frequently, always top sirloin medium-rare. He had a never-ending curiosity about the world and wore the same blue work shirts for over forty years.
He gathered weather apps like a squirrel gathers nuts. He gardened like a champ and skied like a bum. He volunteered as a ski host, a Master Gardener and a math tutor. He was a devoted Friend of Bill W., paid vet bills for strangers and took Calculus for fun.
He took great pride in his kids and his three grandsons. He dearly loved his mother, his sister, his niece, his uncle and his friends from St. Edwards. He was a great friend and will be missed by many.
Frank will be remembered with love by his son and daughter-in-law Frank and Heather Lane; daughter and son-in-law Mary and Bob Allison; his three grandsons, Jake, Brogan and Jack; his Christmas family Rachel, Eric, Max and Lily Murfitt; and his Ohio family including his sister Pat and his niece Kathy Ostrowski.
His family will hold an open house celebration of life at Capital Manor on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 3, 2019