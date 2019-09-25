|
Frank Mauldin, age 79, of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2019 after living nine years with Lewy body dementia.
Alfred Franklin Mauldin, Jr. was born in Mansfield, Louisiana to Alfred Mauldin and Ruby Odom Mauldin on March 13, 1940. He graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, Louisiana and later earned a BS in civil engineering, graduating summa cum laude, followed by an MS in environmental engineering/public health from Tulane University.
Frank's professional career focused on cleaning up and protecting the environment. He especially enjoyed serving as City of Salem Public Works director where he oversaw improvements to drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems that benefited Salem residents and the health of rivers and streams. He championed protection of the city's North Santiam River water source by challenging clearcut logging and other activities that harmed water quality. After retiring in 2002, he wrote Sweet Mountain Water: The Story of Salem's Struggle to Tap and Protect the North Santiam River.
In retirement, Frank served on Salem's tree advisory committee where he added protection of Oregon white oaks to the tree ordinance. He also began writing books on Oregon white oaks, history of water power in the valley, and a biological sketch of his life before dementia interrupted his work.
Frank enjoyed bike riding, hiking/climbing (Mt. Hood), 100 parachute jumps, and long walks. He especially loved improving wildlife habitat and growing vegetables at his wife Tina's family farm near Silverton.
Frank is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Tina Schweickert, his sister Deborah (Jerry) Roshto and nieces Stacey and Jennifer of Ohio, stepsons Hudson Paul and Zebulin Schweickert, step grandchildren Maya, Micah, and Orion, and his parents-in-law Patrick and Cynthia Schmitz, all of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
This excerpt from the Epilogue in Frank's bio tells more, in his own words:
"If I knew I was going to die tomorrow, how would I spend today? … I would quietly reflect on my life and share those reflections with my loving wife Tina. Being with her on my last day and hearing from her that I have been a good mate is all important to me. To joyfully recall the good times together and laugh until we're hurting about the stupid things, while rejoicing for the things we got right.
"Would I believe my earthly work was beneficial or just a waste of Earth's declining resources? First of all, my dying will benefit the earth. Daily I use precious fossil fuels. My wealth, although modest by U.S. standards, has been luxurious compared to most people in the world. I regret that… I am not wishing poverty on U.S. citizens, but I am wishing for a wakeup call that U.S. lifestyles are not sustainable for much longer. So, me leaving Earth will leave a small amount of additional resources for coming generations.
"Did I contribute anything of value to the earth? I have tried to be of service. I have tried and I'm still trying to save the lungs of the earth: the trees. It is possible in the next 50 years the rainforests will be gone and all the old growth forests of the U.S. will follow suit. What will consume the CO2 we are pumping out in ever increasing amounts? I worry about that. I hope more people start thinking and worrying.
"I have also worked very hard professionally to stop waste discharges to the environment and to protect watersheds. If there is a heaven, then I know God will give me a passing grade on that success.
"Now, on the balance, has my life's work been a positive or negative for the health of the earth? I believe it has been a positive and I hope God, when he finishes my balance sheet, agrees."
Memorial donations may be made to Western Environmental Law Center, 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd., Suite 340, Eugene, Oregon 97401.
Frank's family wishes to thank the caregivers who helped Tina keep him in his home: James Dalfin, Paul Schweickert, Teresa Hunter, Nicholas Crowson, and Tammy and Leslie Malbrough and the wonderful, professional team of hospice providers from Providence Benedictine Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at Virgil T. Golden on September 30 at 12:00 pm., with a light reception to follow and then graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019