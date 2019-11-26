|
Franklin Lee Silkey
Franklin Lee Silkey, 72, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 22, 2019 from complications of cancer he had been bravely fighting for many years.
Frank was born in Salem in 1946 and was the first son of Franklin and Doris Silkey. As a young man he developed an enthusiasm for drawing and air-brush painting that was to influence his future choice of careers. He attended North Salem High school and after graduating went on to the University of Oregon to earn a Bachelor of Architecture Degree in 1971.
His career included 20 years in the architectural field, designing homes and doing consulting work for other firms in areas relating to design, exterior image and their compatibility with surrounding environments. He also worked on numerous design and illustration projects both locally for the City of Salem, surrounding communities, area businesses, and nationally on parks and museums and was the recipient of a variety of design awards. Following this Frank worked as an architectural consultant reviewing projects funded by the State of Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services. He was a past member of the Downtown Salem Rotary Club and had worked with the Deepwood Board of Directors on fund raising events.
He moved to Capital Manor in 2017 and enjoyed making new friends there, working on volunteer projects, and extending his hobbies. Frank had a grand sense of humor and especially enjoyed spending time entertaining his 5 great nieces and nephews with drawings, personal stories and play time.
Frank had many hobbies and delights in life including woodworking, photography, bicycling, driving sports cars, as well as his passions of drawing and designing. He was always happy to share his creative expertise to help friends with their building and design interests. Frank was a Christian who loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was able to share that joy with others.
Franklin is survived by his brother James and sister-in-law Vicki of Medford, Oregon, nephew Brian and wife Alisha, niece Diana and husband Jason Kephart and many loving extended family members. His joyous and helpful presence will be greatly missed by all of them.
Private graveside services were held at Belcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019