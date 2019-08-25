|
Fred Albert Sr.
Keizer - Fred Albert Sr. passed away on August 15, 2019 peacefully at his home in Keizer, Oregon surrounded by his family.
Fred was born in Bonetrail, North Dakota on June 9, 1923 to Bryan and Mamie Albert. After Fred left the family farm he met and married Frances Johnson in 1944 and were blessed with 3 children. Fred and Frances later divorced in 1955. Fred then met the love of his life Betty Ann Danielson and married in 1956. They lived in Williston, North Dakota and later moved to Minot, North Dakota where he was a pipefitter by trade and 2 more children were born. Their desire to move out west brought them to Salem, Oregon in 1966 where he continued as a pipefitter proudly working on construction of the Inn at Spanish Head along the Oregon coast.
However, his passion for cars led him to change careers. Fred was employed by Wilson which became Trachsel Buick in the early 1970's as a car buyer. That fueled his dream to open his own car lot, Albert's Auto Sales until his retirement. Among Fred's favorite pastimes were playing Texas Hold 'Em poker and "wheeling and dealing" cars.
Fred and Betty moved back to the quieter life in Williston, North Dakota in 2002. They later returned to Keizer, OR in 2013 to be closer to family.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Bryan and Mamie, brothers Eddie and Lloyd; sister Dorothy Ell, daughter and son in law, Dolores and Gordon Brown, Sr. and great granddaughter Alison Kay Brown.
Fred is survived by his loving family: Betty his wife of 63 years of Keizer, OR; sons Fred Albert Jr. of Keizer, OR; Gregory (Sandra) Albert of Keizer, OR; James (Jen) Albert of Vancouver, WA; daughter Carol (Harvey) Loveall of Indio, CA; brothers Harvey (Marylou) Albert of Minot, ND; Mike (Joyce) Albert of Williston, ND; Joe Albert of Billings, MT; Lester Albert of Billings, MT; sisters Marion Erwin of Casper, WY; Shirley (Don) Quam of Westby, MT; Josie Trewartha of Alpena, MI. Fred was blessed to have 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held in his honor. He will be interned at Writing Rock Cemetery in Alkabo, North Dakota.
Arrangements by Crown Memorial Center.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019