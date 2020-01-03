|
Fred D. Klopfenstein
Stayton - Fred D. Klopfenstein passed away on December 30, 2019 at age 85. He was born in Silverton, Oregon on January 30, 1934 to Walter and Margaret Klopfenstein. He graduated from Evergreen School, then worked on his family's farm. In the following decades, he also built roads and logged, in addition to farming. He turned more to farming after marrying Sharon in 1974.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and also 4 siblings: Ernest, Mable, Frieda and Mike. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and also his siblings Elmer, Ruth, Ada, John, Eileen (Raymond) Kuenzi, Wilbur (Dianne), and Hazel (Dave) Hartley. He is survived by all of his children: Linda (Paul) Kneeland, Lisa, Vernon, Ted, Beth (Matthew) Cox, and Marvin (Stevie), and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with Weddle Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be held at German Apostolic Christian Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020