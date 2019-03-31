Fred Edward Mann



Salem - Fred Edward Mann was born on June 10, 1935 to Edd Sam and Evalena Bliss Mann in The Dalles, Oregon, under a cherry tree. He passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 after being on Hospice for 18 months and 20 days. He clung onto life long enough to cuddle his great-granddaughter, born 9 days before he passed. He is now awaiting the return of our Lord.



Fred graduated high school in 1954 from Newbury Park Academy in Thousand Oaks, CA. After serving in the US Army, including the Kennedy Extension, at the 130th Station Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany, he returned to the States with his new bride Marion, whom he met at the 1960 SDA World Youth Congress in Zurich, Switzerland.



They soon settled in Salem, Oregon, where he went to Chemeketa Community College to become an Electrician. During his early career, he apprenticed with several Union shops and was a member of IBEW 280. He served as both County and State Electrical Inspector before starting his own contracting company and trained several apprentices. After a 30+ year long career, you can imagine the eye rolls from his grandkids as they drove through town, listening to Grandpa say, "I worked on that building, and that hospital, and that school, and wired that house." Upon retirement he sold his company to a valued long-term employee.



Fred enjoyed backpacking, photography, hunting and was an avid world traveler. He was former member of Obsolete Fleet Club of Salem, having rebuilt several 55-57 Chevy's. Hot August Nights in Reno was the destination of many road trips with Marion and the grown kids. He also was a former member of Maranatha Flights International, and helped build several schools and churches.



Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion, daughter, Claudia L. Vorse, (Clayton, deceased) granddaughter Lindsey Vorse Berg (Brendan) great grandchild Parker Elizabeth; son Thomas W. Mann (Rhonda) grandsons Ethan, Kristian, and granddaughter Allison, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A private Celebration of Life is slated for later in the spring.



The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their excellent care of our Fred. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Willamette Valley Hospice at www.WVH.org Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019