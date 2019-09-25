|
|
Fred Ehrlich
Salem - Fred Ehrlich passed away in his home on September 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Fred was born on May 23, 1935 to Harlow and Fern Ehrlich in Newberg, Oregon. He graduated from Redmond High School and went on to Oregon Institute of Technology, graduating in the Automotive Program. Fred met the love of his life, Oleata Davis at the local movie theatre where they both worked in Klamath Falls while he was attending school. Fred and Oleata married and moved to Salem in 1956 where he began his career as an auto mechanic for Loder Brothers, which eventually, through several ownership changes became Delon Auto Center, from where he retired. During his career as an auto mechanic, Fred also moonlighted at the Hollywood Theater, Capital Theater and North Salem drive-in, running the movie projectors. He also ran the spotlights at the Oregon State Fair for the entertainment following the horse races. Fred was an active member of the Salem Elks Lodge 336, serving as their Exalted Ruler in 1984 through 1985. Fred always had a love and a fascination for airplanes, and after retirement enjoyed volunteering at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum helping restore antique airplanes. Fred and Oleata also enjoyed occasional trips to Reno and all of the Oregon Casinos. They also continued to be active with the Salem Elks Lodge.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Oleata Ehrlich, daughters Sue Spinney (Ed), Carol Meireis (Dan) of Salem, Oregon, brother Don Ehrlich of Port Angeles, WA, sister Ann Thornton of Milwaukie, Oregon, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Preceeding him in death were his parents, brother Louis Ehrlich, sister Barbara Gasner, and grandson Aaron Meireis.
The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their loving care of Fred and help to the family for the last month.
Donations in Fred's honor can be made to the Oregon Elks Association Betty Hise for Cancer Research, Inc.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Salem Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd. SE in Salem. Private interment will be at City View Cemetery under the direction of City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019