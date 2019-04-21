Fred R. Schwarz



Salem - Fred was married to two beautiful ladies in his lifetime, Beverly and Gervais, who he loved very dearly. He was an amazing storyteller and loved to share his stories about his sheet metal work on Radio City Music Hall, The Empire State Building and building ships for World War 2. Fred had quite a sense of humor and a deep compassion to help others through Meals on Wheels and various church activities. He was a Shriners member and an avid Beaver and Trailblazer fan. Fred had a talent for making garden art and beautiful jeweled crosses and Christmas trees during the holidays. His delicious Christmas scrabble put pounds on all of us. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and RVing, with family and friends at the beach and in the mountains. His favorite hobby was gardening and his landscaping and 80 beautiful flower pots were admired by many. He was an exceptional, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all.



Fred is survived by his 6 children, sons Fred, Paul and David; daughters Linda Roth, Mary Robeson and Katherine Bartosz. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 nephew Mark Quistad, 1 niece Kier Hartwig, step daughter Kay VanCleef and step grandson Brian Flynn.



A celebration of life gathering will be 2:00pm Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3737 Liberty Rd S., Salem.



Charitable contributions may be made to or Westminster Presbyterian Church Building and Grounds Committee.



