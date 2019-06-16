|
|
Fred Richard Fetch Jr.
Keizer - Fred Richard Fetsch Jr, born 9/11/1937 to Fred and Edith Fetsch in Salem, Oregon. Fred "Buster, Bus" passed June 10, 2019 at 6pm with his family at his side in Keizer, Oregon, rehab facility.
Fred attended Salem Public schools through 12th grade. He did not graduate with his class do to his choice to begin his work career. He married Donna L.(Vickers) 5/31/1955 and they moved to Silverton, Ore to begin their family of 7 children.
Previous employment: interior home plasterer; foreman ranch/farm; plant manager for redi-mix concrete co; self-employed, owner-operator licensed buy/sell used farm equipment and tools; retirement do to health.
Family: Siblings: Jerry Fetsch, Robert Fetsch, Donna (Fetsch) Hamilton all from Salem, Oregon. Preceding Fred's passing, his wife Donna 11/1999 of Silverton, OR, his son David Lee Fetsch, 8/2011 Salem, Oregon. Surviving family: Vickie D. Fetsch of Portland, OR; Richard C. Fetsch of Scotts Mills, OR; Thomas D. Fetsch of Drakes Crossing Silverton, OR; Allen A. Fetsch of Silverton, OR; Patricia L. (Fetsch) Lichty of Mill City, OR; and Catherine E. (Fetsch) Ferguson of Madras, OR. Fred has 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Fred's faithful black/white rat terrier, "Suzy" will be in daughter's care.
Fred enjoyed raising horses, Australian shepherds, few cattle, and children.
He was member of Salem Saddle Club for many years. He had enjoyed raising his family in Silverton and all 7 children graduated from Silverton H.S. He had many friends and associates in the community.
At Fred's request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements for cremation and burial at Millers Cemetery in Silverton, are by Unger's Funeral Chapel of Silverton. The family would like to share a remembrance gathering for Fred on
…...SUNDAY 6/30/2019 2:00pm at son, Richard Fetsch's home in Scotts Mills, Oregon.
Fetsch family wishes to express deep thank you to all who have helped and cared for "Buster" in his colorful life.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 16 to June 26, 2019