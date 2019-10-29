Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddy Steckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddy Steckel


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddy Steckel Obituary
Freddy Steckel

Salem - Freddy Glen Steckel passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Sunday October 27, 2019. Fred was born in Denver Colorado, September 24, 1956 to Nell and Kenneth Steckel. Fred was preceded in death by both his parents.

Fred was happily married to Cindy Steckel for 36 years. Fred and Cindy had 2 children, Brandon and Carrie. Fred also had 3 children from previous marriage, Dana, Kyle, and Misty. Fred had 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, he leaves behind one fur-baby named Charlotte.

Fred's passion was fishing, hunting, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers football. Fred's longtime hobby was painting and fixing up old cars. For the last years of his life his greatest love was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. I love you Pops.

A celebration of Fred's life is being planned for next spring. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now