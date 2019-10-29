|
|
Freddy Steckel
Salem - Freddy Glen Steckel passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Sunday October 27, 2019. Fred was born in Denver Colorado, September 24, 1956 to Nell and Kenneth Steckel. Fred was preceded in death by both his parents.
Fred was happily married to Cindy Steckel for 36 years. Fred and Cindy had 2 children, Brandon and Carrie. Fred also had 3 children from previous marriage, Dana, Kyle, and Misty. Fred had 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, he leaves behind one fur-baby named Charlotte.
Fred's passion was fishing, hunting, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers football. Fred's longtime hobby was painting and fixing up old cars. For the last years of his life his greatest love was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. I love you Pops.
A celebration of Fred's life is being planned for next spring. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019