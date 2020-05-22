|
Frederick Carlock
Stayton - Frederick Jonathon Carlock "Fred" was born on February 26, 1950 in Greenville, Ohio in the Wayne Hospital to Robert and Thelma (White) Carlock. He spent his childhood with his five siblings on a horse farm in Ohio near Greenville, moving to Milan, Michigan his sophomore year where he from graduated high school.
From the beginning of his education he showed great aptitude, and graduated with his Bachelors of Science from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan not far from where he grew up. Fred would set his goals high and worked his way to become a physician. He graduated with his MD from Wayne State University in 1981. Frederick would specialize in anesthesiology and was a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He was incredibly passionate about his work and taking care of his patients. Throughout his life, he would live in Puyallup, WA, Tri-Cities area. While working at Kadlec Medical Center, he would meet his long time significant other, Andrea McLaughlin in 2002. Together they shared many interests, and eventually decided to move to Stayton Oregon where Fred would work the last 13 years at Santiam Hospital as an anesthesiologist. Fred earned the respect of many of his colleagues but also made lasting friendships with everyone he worked with.
The most important job of Frederick's life however was that of a father to his two children, Travis James Carlock and Luke Jonathon Carlock.
Although his work could be incredibly serious, Frederick was known for his dry sense of humor. He found time to enjoy life and had many hobbies and interests such as crossword puzzles and trivia where he could flex his mind. But he also enjoyed physical activities such as skiing, cycling, hiking and mountain climbing. He enjoyed fitness and being in shape that he would eventually compete in ironman competitions. He also loved the freedom riding his Harley Davidson gave him and was a member of the Harley Motorcycle Owners Group.
Fred passed away on May 19, 2020 in Stayton, Oregon under the loving care of his friends and family and Santiam Hospital at age 70. He will be remembered for the dedication he gave his profession, the compassion he bestowed to patients and most importantly the love he gave his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Carlock. He is survived by his significant other, Andrea McLaughlin; children, Travis James Carlock and Luke Jonathon Carlock; siblings, RuthAnn (Jim) Hussey), Sharon Lehman, Bob (Linda) Carlock, Philip (Karen) Carlock; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A time for visitation will take place on Saturday May 30th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests tax deductible contributions can be made in Fred's name to the Santiam Hospital Attn: Rachel Seeder or the InSitu Foundation which provides the services of cancer sniffing dogs- something Fred was incredibly passionate about.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 24, 2020